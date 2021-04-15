Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Decreases By 49.3%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,367,200 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 2,694,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.1 days.

Shares of CNRAF remained flat at $$1.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vicinity Centres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit