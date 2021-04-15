Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Decreases By 49.3%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,367,200 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 2,694,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.1 days.

Shares of CNRAF remained flat at $$1.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vicinity Centres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

