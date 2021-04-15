Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Increases By 234.8%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of WOLWF opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

