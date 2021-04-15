Short Interest in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Decreases By 81.1%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 130,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:YAC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Yucaipa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,114,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

