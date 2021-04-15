Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

