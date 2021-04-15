Simple Software Solutions Achieves Market Cap of $205,508.75 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $205,508.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,746,746 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

