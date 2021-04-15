Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 5,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

