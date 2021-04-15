Skycoin Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00006184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $77.05 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00066751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00271125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.16 or 0.00738722 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,069.60 or 0.99642969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.95 or 0.00868403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

