SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.02.

Shares of SLG opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

