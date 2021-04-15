SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000716 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 96.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

