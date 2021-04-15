SOAR.FI (SOAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $111,584.00

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. SOAR.FI has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $111,584.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOAR.FI has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. One SOAR.FI coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00730566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.27 or 0.05777090 BTC.

SOAR.FI Profile

SOAR is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,792,930 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

