SONM Price Tops $0.0765 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One SONM coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONM has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.97 or 0.00713666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.00 or 0.05650290 BTC.

SONM Profile

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars.

