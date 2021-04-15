Sonoco Products’ (SON) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of SON stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

