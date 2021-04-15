Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sony by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Sony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 219.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sony by 65.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 431.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE opened at $111.88 on Thursday. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit