Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sony by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Sony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 219.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sony by 65.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 431.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE opened at $111.88 on Thursday. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.