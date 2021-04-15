Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 96,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,726,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

