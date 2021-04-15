Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 55,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,916. The stock has a market cap of $424.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

