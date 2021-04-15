Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Southwest Airlines traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 28550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

