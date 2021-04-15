SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

