SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.75. 42,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,323. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

