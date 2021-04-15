Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SR. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

SR stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Spire by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spire by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

