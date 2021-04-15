SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Up 242.7% in March

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,041,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPONF remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,910,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,228,103. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

