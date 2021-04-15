SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Up 242.7% in March

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,041,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPONF remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,910,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,228,103. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.
SponsorsOne Company Profile
