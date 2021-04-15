Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRLP. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.