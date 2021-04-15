SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $72.70

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.70, but opened at $75.22. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 1,173 shares changing hands.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,893,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $23,655,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,855,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

