Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of SID stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.