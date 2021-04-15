Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0611 on Major Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Starname has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $111,391.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00067928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00736832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.70 or 0.05917615 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

