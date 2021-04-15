State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average is $146.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

