State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $178.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

