State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,096 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $213.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

