State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 670,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,551,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

