State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

