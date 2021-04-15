StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.90. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 65,154 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

