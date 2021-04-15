Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$60.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.23.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.05. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.58.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

