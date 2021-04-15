StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STEP traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,675. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after buying an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,663,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 289,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.