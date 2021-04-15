STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.73 ($43.21).

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

EPA:STM traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €32.81 ($38.59). The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.43 and a 200 day moving average of €31.10. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

