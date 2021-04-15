Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $380.96. 12,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

