Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.30. 18,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,488. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.56. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

