Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $19.51 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after purchasing an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.67. 12,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,219. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

