Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.79 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $147.37 and a one year high of $276.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

