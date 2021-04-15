StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on STNE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
