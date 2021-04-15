StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STNE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

