Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 2,593 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.53. 276,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531,716. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

