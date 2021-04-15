Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

