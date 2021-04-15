StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$3.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit