StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$3.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

