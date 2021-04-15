Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0084

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Substratum has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $7,908.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

