Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SUMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.22.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

