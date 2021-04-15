Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

SNCY opened at $41.75 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

