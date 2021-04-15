Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.42 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

SUN traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,685. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

