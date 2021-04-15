SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.55. SunOpta shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 9,096 shares.

STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -119.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.