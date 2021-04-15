Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SURF. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

SURF opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $306.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,785 in the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

