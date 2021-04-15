Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SURF. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
SURF opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $306.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.09.
In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,785 in the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.
