SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Insider Sells $707,480.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $707,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,609,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SSSS opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.