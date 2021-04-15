Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $21,741,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $13,590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 615,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $914.17 million, a P/E ratio of -221.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

