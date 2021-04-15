Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 2,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 556,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRO. Truist upped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.60 million, a PE ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

